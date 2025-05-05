💥🇺🇦 Russian fiber-optic guided FPV drones destroy armored vehicles near the border town of Tyotkino in the Kursk region, as Ukrainians launch their "Kursk 2.0 Safari" offensive.

Update on the Ukrainian Kursk Safari 2.0

An urgent evacuation has been declared by Ukrainians in two towns in the Sumy region—Belopolye and Vorozhba—according to local authorities.

These towns are located near Tyotkino, which Russian sources reported today as being under attack by Ukrainian forces.