"Ray Epps is a PEDOPHILE & Abducted me!” His own Daughter speaks out with Bold Claims
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
111 views • 05/03/2023

Shots Fired with DeAnna Lorraine


May 2, 2023


DeAnna is first joined by Dom Lucre, CIticen Journalist who is breaking the story of Ray Epps' own daughter, Tiffany Jones Epps, who has been speaking out this week with bold claims that Ray is a pedophile, sexual abuser, a liar, and "compromised" - and more!


Then DeAnna is joined by Tiffany Justice, Co-Founder of Moms for Liberty who are fighting to stop the child sexualization and grooming at schools!


WATCH Shots Fired show with DeAnna Lorraine, weekdays every Tuesdays AND Thursday at 6pm CT/7pm ET!

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2lpd3u-ray-epps-is-a-pedophile-and-abducted-me-his-own-daughter-speaks-out-with-bo.html


Keywords
daughtergroomingpedophileschoolsliarcompromisedcitizen journalistdeanna lorraineshots firedchild sexualizationmoms for libertyray eppssexual abuserdom lucreabudctionbold claimstiffany jones eppstiffany justice
