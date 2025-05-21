'Iran remains significant THREAT to Israel' - says joker, Netanyahu - part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'Iran remains significant THREAT to Israel' — Netanyahu
PM hopes US can get Iran to agree to STOPPING enriching Uranium and adds Israel has right to 'protect itself from regime that wants to DESTROY it'.
Adding: Adding: Citing unnamed sources, Axios reports (https://www.axios.com/2025/01/16/google-fact-check-eu) that Israel is considering not just a single strike, but a prolonged military operation against Iran. The campaign could last several days and may proceed without prior approval from the United States.
Adding: more about video posted this morning, Diplomates greeted with shoots in Occupied West Bank:
Multiple EU states summon Israeli ambassadors to explain ‘warning shots’ incident
‘Unacceptable’ – France
‘Asking Israel for a convincing explanation’ – Belgium
‘An attack’ – Portugal
‘Shocked and appalled’ – Ireland