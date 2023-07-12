Public School is a False religion, Aliens, CIA, MK ULTRA: A.I. Deceiving Spirits Lies

Read Along: https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2023/06/freedom-australia.htmlGet really close to God who gives you power over all the power of the Devil. ALL ILLEGAL. With the introduction of sexual perversion, it has become ***Satanic Ritual Abuse of Children.*** Down to the youngest. To rape and molest them as a part of their religious practices. Public School is a False religion. The teachers were also stripped of their own identities in childhood. They will do whatever they are told by their handlers. They can not stop themselves.The powers that be surely do not want this information out. Kingdoms, Nations since the beginning of time establish their sovereignty and right to rule by coining their own money. Ohio, Louisiana, Vermont, etc. each need to coin their own money to establish conquering land and ownership of the land! Kingdoms like Jesus Christ's Kingdom were established when Jesus received his own gold from wise men. The Coinage Act of 1792 does this for everyone in America. Each person is a sovereign, a King, right to rule his own life under the submission of the Holy Spirit, God our Father, living by the Word of God, our Lord, and Savior Jesus Christ.

Fake bots, A.I.

Thumbnail music:





Mark Knight





Beat: Searching For Some Truth





Album: Chill





Performed by: CMD





***NEW*** Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with ***www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks*** a FULL SERVICE precious metals dealer. Call them today 1-866-950-7776 for a free strategy consultation and tell them the Resistance Chicks sent you!





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!





For Regular products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC





For HEMP/CBD Products: https://obe.organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC





Every purchase with promo code "RC" benefits both Resistance Chicks & HisGlory Ministries!





Resistance Chicks





P.O. Box 107





Milford, OH 45150





E-mail: [email protected]





Web Page www.resistancechicks.com





Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks





BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks





Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks





Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks





Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks





Clouthub: https://clouthub.com/ResistanceChicks





Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET





Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%





Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!





Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com





Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%.