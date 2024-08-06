Riccardo Bosi: Events Are What Black Hats Intended

Don’t Take The Bait

* We have won.

* The war is mainly a psy-op now; the kinetic part is largely done.

* Our job is not the tribulations of war — but the great labors of peace.





The full webcast is linked below.





AustraliaOne Party | The Green Room (6 August 2024)

https://rumble.com/v59s3j9-australiaone-party-the-green-room-6-august-2024-800pm-aest.html