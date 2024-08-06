Riccardo Bosi: Events Are What Black Hats Intended

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Don’t Take The Bait
* We have won.
* The war is mainly a psy-op now; the kinetic part is largely done.
* Our job is not the tribulations of war — but the great labors of peace.
The full webcast is linked below.
AustraliaOne Party | The Green Room (6 August 2024)
https://rumble.com/v59s3j9-australiaone-party-the-green-room-6-august-2024-800pm-aest.html