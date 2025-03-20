BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
From Egypt to Washington: The Hidden Meaning of Obelisks and Global Deception
Crossing Jordan Ministries
Crossing Jordan Ministries
29 views • 6 months ago

Jeremiah 43 and 44 are crucial because they expose the rebellion of God's people when they fled to Egypt despite His warnings, and their continued worship of the "Queen of Heaven" (a false goddess). These chapters reveal the ancient roots of idolatry—particularly the worship of symbols like obelisks, which are found worldwide today, including in Washington, D.C. Obelisks are directly tied to Egyptian sun worship and Baal worship, which God condemned.


Many churches avoid teaching this because it exposes deep spiritual deception, including how modern society has embraced these ancient symbols of rebellion. The obelisks we see today are more than monuments—they are a sign of hidden spiritual forces influencing nations and leaders.


Imagine a researcher uncovering the shocking connection between Jeremiah's prophecy and the modern world. As he traces the history of obelisks, secret societies, and false worship, he realizes that this idolatry has never left—it has only disguised itself in plain sight. The same spirits that led Israel astray in Egypt are still operating today, influencing governments, churches, and culture. But just as in Jeremiah’s time, God is calling a remnant to stand against deception.


This is a warning and a wake-up call—just as God judged Israel for their idolatry, judgment is coming again. Will people wake up before it's too late?


deceptionliesbibleevilprophecyend timescatholic churchpaganismsun godobelisks
