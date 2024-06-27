Graham and John speak with Dr Beverley Peers…

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tonight on Club Grubbery.
Dr Beverley Peers, a tenacious and principled Dr has taken to task her contract employer and the State of Victoria about vaccine mandates and the intransigent nature that goes against the law and our constitution as well as the fair work act provisions.
God bless.
Hoody and Johnny
https://www.givesendgo.com/GBQAX
https://www.givesendgo.com/GCKKU
Youtube – True Courage – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NTFKoxSdkGY