Home Made Electrolyte (Mint and Lime Electrolyte, Lemon Ginger Electrolyte, Orange Electrolyte)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
-- Home Made Electrolyte --
Mint and Lime Electrolyte
Instructions: Add mint leaves and salt to a mixing bowl or a big measuring cup. Press down on the leaves using a muddler until your kitchen fills up with the aromas. You can also add ¼ lime wedge to the cup and press it along with the mint leaves. This will release the flavors and oils from the lime. Add sparkling water and pour the drink over ice-filled cups. Serve immediately.
Lemon Ginger Electrolyte
Orange Electrolyte
Instructions: Whisk orange juice and pink Himalayan salt. Add a natural sweetener such as pure maple syrup or honey if making this for kids. Add chilled mineral water or sparkling water, mix well and serve immediately.