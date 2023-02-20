Is It Time The People Start Fighting Back?

The government isn't going to save us, that would be going against all that they've set out to achieve.

We are in a war

The military's motto of "Against all enemies foreign & domestic" is obviously a joke as our skies are sprayed daily with toxic chemicals by them, there's obvious sabatoge of the infrastructure & food, they stand down. Our borders have been infiltrated from all sides and they've been no where to be seen.

America is being destroyed by Bill Gates, Richard Branson, (check out their bet that you'll be eating fake meat & bugs in the next few years), as well as BlackRock, the Vanguard group and those in the WEF Our big bad soldiers must be too busy getting their nail & hairs did to do all the "against all enemies.." stuff.

The police have been too busy protecting men in dresses & arresting parent that are against pedophiles grooming their children at a local school board meetings to investigate genocidal happenings.

The FBI & other 3 letter agencies are obviously involved in all the destruction & fraud.

The government against the people

Good vrs Evil

A war for humanity

Either they win or we do

Does this man have a point?

Should the people worldwide unite against the handful wreaking havoc?

You decide.

To organize with an already organized & established group 👇

https://www.brighteon.com/6d78063e-83a7-4aaa-9bda-56e198fd1a97







