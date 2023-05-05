This Is An Existential Fight

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Self-Defense Empowers The Individual — That’s Why They Hate It
* Libs are all-in on burning down our institutions.
* They need you afraid so they can walk you into this ideological prison.
* They must destroy institutions, which are an obstacle to tyranny.
* So is self-defense.
* That’s why they don’t like guns i.e. individual empowerment.
* You can’t have individual liberty and big gubment at the same time.
* They want to make self-defense illegal.
* The attack on America from within is existential.
* We’re dealing with evil here.
* This is not an accident; it’s happening on purpose.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 5 May 2023
https://rumble.com/v2m6f34-will-tucker-host-a-trump-debate-ep.-2005-05052023.html