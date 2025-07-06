Devastating Texas Flash Floods: 37 Reported Dead | Dozens of Children Missing From Camp 7/5/25

Breaking News Report: Desperate search for missing campers continues! "Flash floods were the result of massive storms hitting San Antonio, TX on the 4th of July, killing at least 37 people across the state, including 14 children. Authorities still have not said how many people were missing beyond 27 children from Camp Mystic, a Christian summer camp along a river in Kerr County, where most of the dead were recovered. Searchers used helicopters, boats, and drones to look for victims and to rescue people stranded in trees and from camps isolated by washed-out roads." (AP) Join us for a special episode tonight as we break down this devastating story that is still unfolding, and as we pray for the victims and those still missing to be found in Jesus' name! Read More:

