© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The defeat of the Ukrainian P-18 radar by a kamikaze drone "Lancet" southeast of Krivoy Rog
Also...
Another Su-25 attack aircraft late yesterday, of the Ukrainian Air Force was hit by a Lancet loitering munition at the Dolgintsevo military airfield in Krivoy Rog. Tried to post the video, but it was silent and couldn't