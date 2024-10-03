Third Secret: The Antichrist's Time is Now!

Revelation Third Secret: The Antichrist, beginning on the second day of the month of October in the year 2024…[Oct. 2nd]

My children, there is no time for you to continue without paying attention to My calls. It is necessary for each of you to set aside what you can in a safe place while you have time to do so

