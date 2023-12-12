Discovering the Jewish Jesus





Dec 11, 2023





Discover the incredible power of God's love in this thought-provoking video. Once you understand the problem of sin, you can begin to know what God has done for you through Jesus. Rabbi Schneider explains how to be saved from your sins.

**********************************************

**** FIND JESUS **** https://djj.show/YTFindJesus

**** BECOME A MONTHLY PARTNER **** https://djj.show/3c9

**** DONATE *** https://djj.show/6ef

**********************************************

The Gospel: The Free Gift





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jCWbYVaTVEw