Now, Ukraine panic is peaking over Sumy as Russian Flag is more flying proudly over Vodolagi Ukrainian channels complain, reporting that Russian forces managed to establish a strong foothold in the settlement, supported by a large number of infantry, which is advancing relentlessly. The Russian Defense Ministry released footage on June 4, 2025, showing images of the liberation of the new settlement by soldiers of the 1443rd Motorized Rifle Regiment of the "North" Group. There, the Russian successes were accompanied by an equally large number of infantry, which was very numerous, and they climbed like cockroaches, Ukrainian channels said. Russian soldiers made similar efforts, moving quickly, with the support of fiber-optic FPV drones, destroying the defenses of the Ukrainian hordes, and not giving them any chance, to act against the Russian group during the decisive operation. As a result, the Ukrainian resistance was suppressed, taken by surprise by the fire of the assault, blowing up their positions. The Russian assault group succeeded in a few days because the unit came from three directions, using bypass and encirclement tactics, not allowing the Ukrainian troops to retreat, the rest surrendered even while crawling towards the Russian soldiers. It is worth noting that the morale of the Russian Armed Forces soldiers has increased after the recent Kiev offensive, which turned towards the collapse of Sumy. The situation in Ukraine is extremely critical because the actions of the Russian soldiers are unstoppable, gaining a foothold in a wide area of 20-25 kilometers. The Kiev troops are shaken to the core, seeing that the Russian advance on Sumy continues rapidly, more settlements continue to fall, and will soon fall! Now, another Tricolor Flag is flying over one of the buildings in the settlement.

For a lesson, the Battalion Commander with the call sign 'Mazhor' told how Russian soldiers took and raised the flag in Vodolagi. "We completely captured the settlement in three to four days," the commander said.

