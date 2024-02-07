BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

❗️Russian Orca Whales are Fighting for their Lives in Japanese Pacific Waters - Japan Doing Nothing to Help
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
-1
Download MP3
Share
Report
174 views • 02/07/2024

❗️Russian orcas are fighting for their lives in Japanese Pacific waters: 

"These orcas are trapped in the ice. They have probably been carried by the current from Russia into the Nemuro Strait, as this species does not live in Japan. Russian rescuers cannot help without permission from Tokyo, but the Japanese authorities are doing nothing. They can be rescued by cutting a path through the ice. Campaigners have appealed to Russia's environmental watchdog to "speed up the process of getting permission from Tokyo to rescue the mammals".

Only in Russia do the authorities care about the animals. Everyone else is just making loud statements, while in reality they are destroying rare species. 

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy