❗️Russian orcas are fighting for their lives in Japanese Pacific waters:

"These orcas are trapped in the ice. They have probably been carried by the current from Russia into the Nemuro Strait, as this species does not live in Japan. Russian rescuers cannot help without permission from Tokyo, but the Japanese authorities are doing nothing. They can be rescued by cutting a path through the ice. Campaigners have appealed to Russia's environmental watchdog to "speed up the process of getting permission from Tokyo to rescue the mammals".

Only in Russia do the authorities care about the animals. Everyone else is just making loud statements, while in reality they are destroying rare species.