RED ALERT ! NEW DISCOVERY ! COMPLETELY DEPICTED AS A BIBLICAL REALITY. MIXED RACE TO DESTROY ANGELS. (MIRRORED VIDEO BY JONATHAN KLECK)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
IT Is Now OFFICIALLY PROVEN.... There Has ALSO Been Discovered to be An On Going EFFORT to Hide The Information... The Internet is Shadow-banning!!!
Jonathan's videos can be found on these venues:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@jonathankleck4384
Odysee (new channel): https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8
Odysee (old channel): https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
Brighteon (new channel, Cory Barbee): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc