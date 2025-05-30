© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UKRAINE’S NEO-NAZI HORROR EXPOSED: Russia’s POWs face torture hell
Ukraine’s regime is systematically torturing captured Russian servicemen, echoing Nazi-era atrocities, Russian Foreign Ministry Spox Maria Zakharova says.
Based on harrowing survivor testimonies, the evidence is undeniable:
🔸Brutal tortures: electric chairs, waterboarding, animal attacks, and forced medical experiments
🔸Systemic cruelty: state-backed neo-Nazis oversee widespread POW abuse, defying international law
🔸Hell on Earth: humiliation, violence, and a thin line between life and death for POWs
Russia vows to stand by its servicemen, demanding justice for these outrageous crimes, Maria Zakharova stressed.
Adding:
Kiev's memorandum includes demands for land-sea-air ceasefire, with monitoring by 'international partners' — NYT
Anonymous 'senior Ukrainian official' leaks content right after Russia urged not to make public