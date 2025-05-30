BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Ukraine's NEO-NAZI HORROR Exposed: Russia’s POWs face torture hell - Maria Zakharova
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
133 views • 3 months ago

UKRAINE’S NEO-NAZI HORROR EXPOSED: Russia’s POWs face torture hell

Ukraine’s regime is systematically torturing captured Russian servicemen, echoing Nazi-era atrocities, Russian Foreign Ministry Spox Maria Zakharova says.

Based on harrowing survivor testimonies, the evidence is undeniable:

🔸Brutal tortures: electric chairs, waterboarding, animal attacks, and forced medical experiments

🔸Systemic cruelty: state-backed neo-Nazis oversee widespread POW abuse, defying international law

🔸Hell on Earth: humiliation, violence, and a thin line between life and death for POWs

Russia vows to stand by its servicemen, demanding justice for these outrageous crimes, Maria Zakharova stressed.

Adding: 

Kiev's memorandum includes demands for land-sea-air ceasefire, with monitoring by 'international partners' — NYT

Anonymous 'senior Ukrainian official' leaks content right after Russia urged not to make public

