Wyeth now Pfizer tactics back then, again today

Instead of dealing with the issue of vaccine safety after many deaths following the DTP shot in kids, Wyeth in 1979 (now Pfizer) instructed the vials to be evenly distributed across the country in order to avoid obvious clusters of death & injury.
Watch Robert Kennedy Jr explain
Read the document here: https://twitter.com/DrJudyAMikovits/status/1682157170568335360?s=20
From Q&A at Godspeak Cavalry Church 2 years ago: https://rumble.com/vcri2t-dr.-judy-mikovits-and-robert-f.-kennedy-jr.-q-a-godspeak-calvary-chapel.html