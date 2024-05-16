BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Julian Assange Speech they didn't want you to see (mirrored)
Contrarian
Contrarian
1967 followers
Follow
235 views • 12 months ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel Stella Assange at:-

https://youtu.be/hQPuoyZvpsA?si=ixvESxHCz63VpfbG

19 Apr 2024 #FreeJulianAssange #FreeAssange #FreeAssangeNow

In an attempt to highlight the importance of whistleblowers, Julian Assange chose to have WikiLeaks' Collateral Murder footage as background for his speech at the Sam Adams Awards, an award dedicated to whistleblowers. The ceremony was organized by the Oxford Union. As a result of the video playing in the background and unsuccessful attempts to vet Julian's speech, the Union pulled the live stream from the event and spent two days substituting the US Army massacre footage with their logo. The Union claimed they feared that the US government would take legal action concerning "copyright" of the Apache gun camera footage. Wikileaks advised the Union that by law and practice the US government does not claim copyrights on footage or documents that it produces, the Union still decided to censor the video.


From @wikileakschannel


CHAPTERS:

0:00 - Intro

1:53 - Public Influence on Intelligence Agencies

10:45 - Fifth Estate Film Opening Scene

14:56 - Role of Whistleblowers

19:57 - Historical Record Importance


How you can Help✊🏻🎗


May 20- JOIN US at the Royal Courts of Justice in London for the new hearing date📢💢


For more details and other ways to help visit:

www.StellaAssange.com 💜


PLEASE urge your representatives to support House Resolution 934 (H.R.934) immediately!


✊ If you have the means to contribute financially please become a paid subscriber on Substack.com/@stellaassangesubstack


Or visit www.stellaassange.store and wear your support.


Twitter: @Stella_Assange

Instagram and Tiktok: @StellaAssange


JULIAN WILL BE FREE!


#FreeAssangeNow #FreeJulianAssange #FreeAssange #FreeUsAll #NoExtradition #DropTheCharges #FreeThePress



irancensorshippropagandawargulf of tonkinnuclearmisinformationvietnamrhetoricjulain assange
