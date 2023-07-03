Welcome! Today, we'll be discussing common pediatric dental procedures





#1: Dental Cleanings. Regular dental cleanings are essential for maintaining your child's oral health.





#2: Dental Examinations. These examinations allow the dentist to assess your child's overall oral health and identify any potential issues.





#3: Dental X-rays. X-rays help dentists see beneath the surface and detect hidden dental problems.





#4: Fluoride Treatments. Fluoride helps strengthen your child's teeth, making them more resistant to decay.





#5: Sealants. Dental sealants are a protective coating applied to the chewing surfaces of your child's molars to prevent cavities.





#6: Fillings. If your child has a cavity, the dentist will remove the decayed portion and fill the tooth with a durable material.

#7: Tooth Extractions. In some cases, when a tooth is severely decayed or damaged, extraction may be necessary.





#8: Orthodontic Evaluation. The dentist may refer your child to an orthodontist to assess their bite and alignment.





