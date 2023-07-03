© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome! Today, we'll be discussing common pediatric dental procedures
#1: Dental Cleanings. Regular dental cleanings are essential for maintaining your child's oral health.
#2: Dental Examinations. These examinations allow the dentist to assess your child's overall oral health and identify any potential issues.
#3: Dental X-rays. X-rays help dentists see beneath the surface and detect hidden dental problems.
#4: Fluoride Treatments. Fluoride helps strengthen your child's teeth, making them more resistant to decay.
#5: Sealants. Dental sealants are a protective coating applied to the chewing surfaces of your child's molars to prevent cavities.
#6: Fillings. If your child has a cavity, the dentist will remove the decayed portion and fill the tooth with a durable material.
#7: Tooth Extractions. In some cases, when a tooth is severely decayed or damaged, extraction may be necessary.
#8: Orthodontic Evaluation. The dentist may refer your child to an orthodontist to assess their bite and alignment.
To learn more visit - https://www.desertkidsdental.com/post/common-pediatric-dental-procedures