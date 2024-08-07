Alien Ship Found on the Moon - Jimmy Paine (July 2024)

Excerpt from original full video at the Super Soldier Talk channel on YouTube or Rumble, secret space program employee Jimmy Paine recounts yet another amazing adventure confirming that the photo leaks of that huge alien craft on the moon from the black ops Apollo 20 mission, including that alien female with the sticks glued to her face is real.





Keep this channel on the air, go:

http://freeourworld.org/index.html





or:

Richard Bruce

P.O. Box 8671

Calabasas, CA 91372

USA





Alternate Video Sites:





https://www.bitchute.com/channel/e9oV7zTdtx26/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/richardbruce

https://rumble.com/user/RickBruce

(This channel) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY71q12u4OIUJGOg5MAlttQ/videos