Satan's big trick, live forever | 2030 is the 2K year anniversary of Christ ministry | Mind Controlism tech | Why Trump arrest is Big Time Wrestling, he should be arrested for Warp Speed, 5G, and the Flu Vaccine executive order | Convergence of everything burning down including the banks is all man made madness | mark of the beast tech | lucifer omnipresentJoin our newsletter: https://sjwellfire.com/
Live Forever Tech will be Ready in 7 years - Agenda 2030