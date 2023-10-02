Why would Biden try to DEPORT persecuted Christian family while leaving border WIDE OPEN

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Glenn Beck
Oct 1, 2023
The Romeike family has spent the last 15 years living in America, seeking asylum after facing persecution in Germany for homeschooling their children. But recently, immigration officials ordered them to self-deport back to Germany by October 11, despite having followed the law. But why is the Biden administration going after this Christian family while keeping our border wide open to illegal immigrants? The father, Uwe Romeike, and his attorney, Kevin Boden of the Home School Legal Defense Association, join Glenn to detail this latest chapter of their story and explain what they plan to do next.
