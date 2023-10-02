BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why would Biden try to DEPORT persecuted Christian family while leaving border WIDE OPEN
High Hopes
High Hopes
157 views • 10/02/2023

Glenn Beck


Oct 1, 2023


The Romeike family has spent the last 15 years living in America, seeking asylum after facing persecution in Germany for homeschooling their children. But recently, immigration officials ordered them to self-deport back to Germany by October 11, despite having followed the law. But why is the Biden administration going after this Christian family while keeping our border wide open to illegal immigrants? The father, Uwe Romeike, and his attorney, Kevin Boden of the Home School Legal Defense Association, join Glenn to detail this latest chapter of their story and explain what they plan to do next.


► You can show your support for the Romeike family at https://hslda.org/romeike


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cUCoqcA_QYc

Keywords
childrenpresidentamericachristiansborderbidenhomeschoolingglenn beckgermanydeportpersecuteduwe romeikekevin boden
