Qatar’s PM Al Thani about Israel's Attack on Qatar

Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani:
“What Netanyahu has done is beyond comprehension. We thought we were dealing with civilized people, but his actions can only be described as barbarism. What we see in our region today is that this prime minister is leading us into chaos.”