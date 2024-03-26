Rock star hospitalized 7-days by VAXX poison injections

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Travis Barker
@travisbarker
"7 days in the hospital"
6:26 PM · Jul 5, 2022
https://twitter.com/travisbarker/status/1544493059844427776
Travis Barker
@travisbarker
"God save me"
10:45 AM · Jun 28, 2022
https://twitter.com/travisbarker/status/1541840254767771649
"Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker make red carpet debut at VMAs 2021 | Page Six Celebrity News"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tMOD_fMYKiI
BARCLAYS CENTER $25,000 EMPLOYEE VACCINE INCENTIVE
SAFETY FIRST
HOW WE’RE TAKING
ACTION AGAINST
COVID-19
https://web.archive.org/web/20210909104339/https://www.barclayscenter.com/center-info/health-safety
