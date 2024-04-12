© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why You Should Never Stop Taking Lugol's Iodine!
Lugols Iodine is an iodine mineral supplement. This mineral is essential for optimal thyroid hormone and energy production.
In a recent coaching session, a client asked me how long they take it, and my answer was for life.
In this video, "Why You Should Never Stop Taking Lugol's Iodine!" I go into extensive detail about why once a person has started taking Lugol's Iodine, they should continue taking it for life.
I highly recommend you watch this video from start to finish if you are considering taking Lugol iodine or for anyone who is already taking it, as the information in this video is essential for you to be aware of.
