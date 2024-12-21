The Biggest Fraud in Human History

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You are dealing with a #Corporation when dealing with "Government"
It is like a "Private Society" that you CONSENT to join. Or they will deceive you into their #Jurisdiction somehow, either express or "implied consent"
They love that "Implied Consent" doctrine!
If they make a claim against you, YOU must refute it!
Your "actions OR Lack of Action" can be called "implied consent"
School yourself up, try to stay out of their #Jurisdiction!
DON'T be checking the "I'm a US Citizen box!"
