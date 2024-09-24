Taking Us to WAR for NWO

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

Taking US to War VCAST Covers

1. Censorship: Media is being shut down and URLs are being confiscated

2. Putin: Long range Missiles will Only be able to Be run by US / NATO servicemen for the Ukraine to target Russia

o Remember Clinton’s gave China our Missile Technology

3. Country is allowed and funded to be invaded by illegals, so don’t send your kids to fight Israels war

4. Dream: Our Leaders think They can survive an attack in the mountain bunkers

5. Exploding cell phones, next podcast for it is worse than you think

Scripture

14 Saying to the sixth angel which had the trumpet, Loose the four angels which are bound in the great river Euphrates. 15 And the four angels were loosed, which were prepared for an hour, and a day, and a month, and a year, for to slay the third part of men. 16 And the number of the army of the horsemen were two hundred thousand thousand: and I heard the number of them. 17 And thus I saw the horses in the vision, and them that sat on them, having breastplates of fire, and of jacinth, and brimstone: and the heads of the horses were as the heads of lions; and out of their mouths issued fire and smoke and brimstone. 18 By these three was the third part of men killed, by the fire, and by the smoke, and by the brimstone, which issued out of their mouths. 19 For their power is in their mouth, and in their tails: for their tails were like unto serpents, and had heads, and with them they do hurt.20 And the rest of the men which were not killed by these plagues yet repented not of the works of their hands, that they should not worship devils, and idols of gold, and silver, and brass, and stone, and of wood: which neither can see, nor hear, nor walk: REV 9