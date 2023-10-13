© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Friday, 13th October 2023 - Our Lady of Fatima Rosary Crusade
if you missed it live @ 12 NOON EST,
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mvTfvsQnyrQ/
YOU CAN PRAY ALONG WITH IT LATER.
USE A ROSARY TO KEEP COUNT, IF YOU DON'T HAVE ONE USE YOUR FINGERS
10 HAIL MARYS X5, WITH PRAYERS LEADING INTO , BETWEEN AND ENDING PRAYERS. ITS HARD AT FIRST, GETS EASIER. ALL FAITHS CAN PRAY THE ROSARY.
A Step by Step Guide to Praying the Holy Rosary
https://traditionalcatholicprayers.com/2019/11/15/how-to-pray-the-rosary/