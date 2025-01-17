⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (from 11 to 17 January 2025)

From 11 to 17 Jan 2025, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out eight group strikes by high-precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles, which hit Ukraine's crucial gas and energy infrastructure facilities that support the work of the UKR defence industry. The strikes also engaged armament depots, a fuel base, and infrastructure of military airfields.

Moreover, the group strikes hit assembly facilities and storage areas for strike UAVs and uncrewed surface vehicles, as well as temporary deployment areas for UKR armed formations and foreign mercenaries.

▫️ The Sever Group of Forces continued fighting against the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the territory of Kursk reg.

Active offensive ops, the settlements of Aleksandriya, Leonidovo, Russkoye Porechnoye, & Kruglenkoye have been liberated.

Aviation and drone strikes and artillery fire hit manpower and hardware of one tank brigade, four mechanised brigs, 3 air assault brigs, 1 marine brig, & 2 territorial defence brigs.

In Kharkov direction, Russian troops inflicted losses on units of one mech'd brig, one motorised infantry brig of the AFU, & 2 territorial defence brigs over the past week.

In the area of responsibility of the Sever GOFs, the AFU losses amounted to over 2,225 troops, 10 tanks, and 71 armoured fighting vehicles. Seventy motor vehics, 34 field artill guns, including two manufd by West countries, were eliminated.

▫️ Zapad GOFs has liberated Kalinovo (Kharkov reg) and Terny (Donetsk People's Republic).

The Group inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of 1 tank brig, 3 mech'd brigs, 1 infantry brig, 1 air mobile brig, & 1 assault brig of the AFU along with 3 territorial defence brigs & 1 Nat'l Guard brig.

AFU losses up to 3,300 troops, 4 tanks, 27 armoured fight vehics, including 6 US made M113 armoured personnel carriers, & 1 Turkish-made Kirpi armrd vehic. Enemy sustained losses of 72 motor vehics, 44 field artill guns, with 8 of them manuf'd by NATO countries, 9 electronic warfare stations, and 15 ammo depots.

▫️ Decisive actions, units of the Yug GOFs liberated Yantarnoye (DPR).

They also hit six mech'd brigs, two motorised brigs, two assault brigs, one infantry brig, one mtn assault brig, 1 airmobile brig of the AFU, & 2 territorial def brigs.

AFU losses during week up to 1,655 troops, 2 tanks, 22 armoured fight vehics, including 2 US made M113 armoured personnel carriers & 1 French-made VAB APC, 31 motor vehics, 20 field artill guns, including 2 U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howits. 7 ammo depots were destroyed.

▫️Tsentr GOFs continued advancing into the depths of enemy defs & liberated Shevchenko, Peschanoye, Ukrainka, & Slavyanka (DPR).



Group inflicted losses on 8 mech'd brigs, one motrzd infantry brig of the AFU, 1 marine brig, 2 territ'l def brigs, 2 Natl Guard brigs, & the Lyut Brig of the Natl Police of UKR.



UKR armed formations sustained losses of more than 3,770 troops, 6 tanks, including 3 German-made Leopard tanks, 29 armrd fight vehics, including 5 M113 APCs, 1 Bradley IFV, and 2 U.S.-made MaxxPro armoured vehics, 1 French-made VAB APC, & 1 Turkish-made Cobra II arm'd vehic. 27 motor vehics & 45 field artill guns, including 3 manufd by West countries, were eliminated.

▫️ Vostok GOFs liberated Neskuchnoye (DPR).



The Group inflicted losses on formations of 4 mech'd brigs, 1 tank brig, 1 air assault brig of the AFU, 1 marine brig, 3 territorial defence brigs, and one Natl Guard brig.



Enemy's losses to more than 1,445 troops, 4 tanks, 7 armoured fighting vehics, including 1 HMMWV & 1 Stryker, 48 motor vehics, & 18 field artill guns, with 5 manuf'd by NATO countries. 2 ammo depots were destroyed.

▫️ Dnepr GOFs inflicted losses of 2 mech'd brigs, 1 infantry brig, 2 coastal defence brigs of the AFU, 1 Natl Guard brig, & 2 terri'l defence brigs.



AFU losses up to 550 troops, one armoured fighting vehic, 49 motor vehics, 20 field artill guns, 4 electronic warfare stations, & 5 ammo depots.

▫️ On 16 January 2025, UKR once again attempted to launch a missile strike against facilities in Belgorod region by 6 US made ATACMS oper'l-tactical missiles.

All missiles were shot down by AD systs. There were no casualties or destruction.

The Russian Defence Ministry will take measures to provide a retaliatory strike.

▫️ Over the week, Russia's AD system have shot down 12 U.S.-made ATACMS operational-tact'l missiles, 8 UK made Storm Shadow cruise missiles, 7 French-made Hammer aerial guided bombs, 48 US made HIMARS projectiles, & 747 fixed-wing UAVs.

▫️ Over week, 49 UKR servicemen surrendered on the line of contact.

▫️ In total, since the beginning of the SMO, 652 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 40,643 UAVs, 590 anti-aircraft missile systs, 20,650 tanks and other armoured fighting vehics, 1,510 MLRS combat vehics, 20,742 field artill guns and mortars, and 30,433 units of support military vehicles of the enemy have been neutralised.