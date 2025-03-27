Kay Orr’s Catastrophic Reign as Nebraska’s First Female Governor: Women’s History Month Spotlight

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kay Orr, Nebraska’s first female governor (1987-1991), wrecked the state by greenlighting the IBP meatpacking plant in Lexington, turning it into a crime-infested slum overrun by illegals and fake refugees. Elected by naive voters in 1986, her tenure proves women in power bring chaos, a Women’s History Month warning. Read the full article at the Nebraska Journal Herald #KayOrr #NebraskaGovernor #FemaleCatastrophe #LexingtonCollapse #IBPScam