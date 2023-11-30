© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Rep. Clay Higgins: "At Least 200" FBI Agents Dressed as Trump Supporters in Crowd on Jan. 6
Rep. Clay Higgins “The FBI’s involvement was deep, not just on J6, but on the days and weeks and months prior.”
“The FBI was not only involved in the actions on J6 from within. They had, over 200 agents embedded… dressed as Trump supporters before the doors were opened,”