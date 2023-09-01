Brighteon Broadcast News, Sep 1, 2023 - 61% of Americans now living paycheck to paycheck as Biden's economy CRASHES AND BURNS

0:00 Intro

2:51 Kung-Fu Mike

4:55 Headlines

10:35 Paycheck to Paycheck

33:50 Stupid Ideas

39:36 Heavy Metals Poisoning

1:04:13 Interview with Maria Zeee

2:00:40 Knives





- Joe Biggs sentenced to 17 years in prison for removing a piece of fence

- #Bidenomics on parade: 61% of Americans now living paycheck to paycheck

- Dollar General reports $100 million in shoplifting losses, plunging revenues

- The #economy is so bad, people are STEALING from the #dollar stores!

- LA City Council threatens to ARREST Tex. Gov. Abbott for busing illegals to LA

- Please oh God please have unarmed libtards come to #Texas and TRY to arrest our governor! (LOL)

- NYPD announces it will use police drones to SPY on backyard Labor Day parties

- New York is being turned into a dystopian sci-fi hellhole run by power-crazed tyrants

- #Cannabis users found to have higher levels of #lead and #cadmium heavy metals in their blood

- Pro-cannabis states seem to have a metals poisoning MENTAL HEALTH problem

- We are living in a nation of mass mentally ill individuals who are routinely POISONED

- Powerful interview with Maria Zeee from Australia





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger

🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews

🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/