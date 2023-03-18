A Biden associate wires $3 million received from a China company to 3 Bidens.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RED PILLS DISPENSED ON CNN: CHINA CASH TO THE BIDENS.
A Biden associate "gets $3 million from a Chinese-based company and proceeds to wire it out to a bunch of people named Biden," says CNN's Erin Burnett.
"That doesn't look good."'
They must be going thru cases of Depends!!! 🧷 💩
#BidenCrimeFamily
#ChinaJoe
https://twitter.com/i/status/1637098092246777857