Dr. Bob Dickson | Fluoride Out!

I met with my Calgary doctor friend again to discuss this issue that he has been working on for 25 years. Fluoride.

Dr. Bob used to be a proponent for the fluoride in the water until a colleague of his, had him look at a study back in 1998. I joke that after he realized his mistake, he was like an ex-smoker. Tenacious! He has been trying to expose the lies for 25 years!

They were successful in turning off the taps on fluoride, in Calgary in 1999. The "fluoridians" fought back and in 2021, they won a plebiscite to put fluoride back into Calgary water.

The costs to bring back neurotoxins is starting at about $28 million dollars.

To this Calgarian, I believe that the cost is too high for adding this known toxin to all the water of 1.3 million people.

Dr. Bob and discuss the dumbing down and damaging effects this will have on generations of children for tiny benefits.

Get involved. Do your research.

Please share this podcast.





FOUNDER Safe Water Calgary

www.safewatercalgary.com





CHAIR, Fluoride Free Canada

www.fluoridefreecanada.ca





Board, ABC (Associacion Buen Commune, parent organization for Project Ixcanaan)

www.ixcanaan.com