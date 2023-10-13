BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
OnePath Network: How Israel STOLE Palestine (mirrored)
201 views • 10/13/2023

Mirrored from YouTube channel OnePath Network at:-

https://youtu.be/zE8GCX1w3ys?si=aWKn5zmZ1CPJl4BY

May 21, 2021We often hear that Israel and Palestine is a complicated issue. It's actually not, and here's why.


We take it back to the beginning and find out how Israel got it wrong from the very start.


Transcript available on YouTube page



Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestineapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom
