OnePath Network: How Israel STOLE Palestine (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored from YouTube channel OnePath Network at:-
https://youtu.be/zE8GCX1w3ys?si=aWKn5zmZ1CPJl4BY
May 21, 2021We often hear that Israel and Palestine is a complicated issue. It's actually not, and here's why.
We take it back to the beginning and find out how Israel got it wrong from the very start.
If you enjoy OnePath content, please consider supporting us to grow! https://onepathnetwork.com/dollar-a-day/
Download the OnePath Network App for access to the latest and exclusive videos:
https://onepath.onelink.me/mJxr/3de973bd
Join this channel to get access to perks:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQHRLH8RQIrdGWMhf5heWiA/join
Facebook ►: https://www.facebook.com/onepathnetwork
Instagram ►: https://www.instagram.com/onepathnetwork/
Patreon ►: https://www.patreon.com/OnePathNetwork
Transcript available on YouTube page