Since Friday night June 13 until now, the skies above Tehran have been lit up with red lines, indicating the activity of Iranian air defense race, continuously shooting down the threats coming over the capital. Visual footage circulated online, Iranian air defenses were activated in the central and northeastern parts of Tehran, responding to luminous objects, additional projectiles from the wave of unprovoked Israeli attacks on Iran. The air defenses worked actively to detect suspicious objects, and opened heavy fire on their targets, causing dozens of projectiles, some sources said enemy cruise missiles, to disintegrate and melt into the night air. Serious air defense activity was reported in the Pasteur Street area of Tehran, where many government buildings and one of Ayatollah Khamenei's residences are located. Local residents filmed the successful activity of Iranian air defenses, cheering the interception of enemy projectiles.

Iranian state TV reported that Iran air defenses were activated since Friday morning at full capacity across the country. "Iran air defenses declared their operational capacity at 100 percent," the report said. The Zionists and the West who are beating the drums of war should remember one thing that Iran has the most advanced air and missile defenses in the Middle East. So far, Israeli illegal attacks are still continuing, but has decreased after Iranian latest generation air defenses became operational. In yesterday's attack, the Israeli military was humiliated, losing several of its proud F-35 fighter jets, and drones. One of the air defenses is Bavar 373-II, racing to destroy enemy aircraft up to a distance of 400 kilometers.

