OXYGEN & 5G 60GHZ & SUFFOCATION !!
353 views • 8 months ago

Joe Imbriano aka the Fullerton Informer talks about 5G & EMF Dangers. Is this another plan to wipe us out using 5G and the air we breath !!

Kill us using 5G and 60GHZ frequency to excite Oxygen molecules in our bodies. This sound very similar to Celeste Solum video about wiping us all out with cavitation weapon.

Mirrored from Rumble.

Keywords
5goxygenmobile phone60ghz
