BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Kicking the U.N. out of Local Governments, A Step-by-Step Guide with a Canadian Visionary & Warrior
What's Up Canada?
What's Up Canada?
12 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
41 views • 03/29/2024

Have you heard? Did you know there is a cure for the 15minute cities? We are all facing the same toxic globalist mumbo jumbo cancer and it's time to end the insanity. If you want to save your community, you and your resistance team need to dial in on Thursday, with pen and paper and get the solution she used to save her community!

Contact Magie:

https://substack.com/@maggiehopebraun


Get the Primer: https://gather2030.substack.com/p/kiclei-primer-pdf


3 1/2 minute video parts of Maggies presentation to Douro Dummer and the counsellors positive response: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i14R6cF5Qts


About Wayne:

- Whistleblowers, news, tips or to be a guest send your email to: [email protected].

- You can help me help Canadians in many ways. It starts by subscribing on one of my platforms or you can support my work in other important ways: https://buymeacoffee.com/WhatsUpC

-OR- eTransfer:

[email protected]


- We don't boycott, we defund the Cabal so if you are tired of wasting your money on toxic garbage and would rather hit the Cabal where it hurts ... we want to hear from you at: https://PatriotSwitch.com/SetMeFree


Connect with Wayne:

Our HQ: whatsupcanada.org

Substack: https://waynepeterswhatsupcanada.substack.com/

Looking Glass Media Coalition: https://lgm.news/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada

Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/whatsupcanada/

Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada

Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatsupcanadian

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/

Gab: https://gab.com/WhatsUpCananda/

Keywords
newsuncanadawef
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy