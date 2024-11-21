CHP Talks: Jeff Gunnarson—Save Crisis Pregnancy Centres!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
November 21, 2024: My guest this week is Jeff Gunnarson, National President of Campaign Life Coalition. We discuss Justin Trudeau’s egregious attempt to destroy Canada’s Crisis Pregnancy Centres by taking away their charitable status—UNLESS they publicly list the services they DON’T provide . . . like abortion. These institutions are not taxpayer-funded, in most cases are run by volunteers and supported by charitable giving so that they can assist pregnant women and young moms as they navigate a challenging time in their lives. Mr. Trudeau’s attack on them is mean-spirited and needs to be stopped.
