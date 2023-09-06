The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 267 - Digital Hum!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video i want to expand a bit on yet another idea that i’ve
touched on before briefly, in previous messages. This has to do with the
almost “subliminal” nature of messages in the Tsunami of messages now
online. This is what i’m constantly looking for. It is a challenging
task and takes a lot of man hours. I’m looking for the ghostly whisper
in amongst the noise and chatter. It can be difficult to single out. It
is like a MURMURING which an online dictionary describes as, “a soft,
indistinct sound made by a person or group of people speaking quietly or
at a distance and to say something in a low, soft, or indistinct
voice.” I am constantly attempting to decode the murmuring in the social
chatter which is akin to reading between the lines. WHY DO THIS? Well
we KNOW the end goal of Satan’s plan BUT we don’t know the INCREMENTAL
shifts as he rolls his plan out. I have been second guessing the Jesuit
Order for 3 years now. I do this to INFORM all those who have ears to
HEAR in advance of what is being planned and is coming. We KNOW Satan's
ultimate goal but we have to guess his short range “Moves” and this
direction is HINTED in the SM clues. God will show us IF we are
listening and watching very carefully. Satan MUST tell us under God’s
RULES BUT he does it CRYPTICALLY and it is up to us to DECIPHER his
messages.
