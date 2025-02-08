Journalist cut to shreds by VAXX poison induced breast CANCER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
@katiecouric "Big day! I know I posted this on stories but I am so stoked that I got poked with my final vaccine along with @johnmolner 👍🏼❤️💪🏼 (He wasn’t finding me very amusing) We got a @pfizerinc and so far, so good!!! Have you all been vaccinated? How did you do? Thanks a million to nurses like Victoria, scientists, pharmacists and everyone who has been so important to this effort! #yipee"
April 11, 2021
https://www.instagramDOTcom/katiecouric/p/CNiqmfRrTlu/
On September 28, 2022, Katie Couric revealed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer on June 21 of that year after a routine screening. She underwent surgery for the disease in July and began radiation treatment on September 7.
https://www.instagramDOTcom/katiecouric/p/CjDGexLLTpT/
