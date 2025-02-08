Journalist cut to shreds by VAXX poison induced breast CANCER

@katiecouric "Big day! I know I posted this on stories but I am so stoked that I got poked with my final vaccine along with @johnmolner 👍🏼❤️💪🏼 (He wasn’t finding me very amusing) We got a @pfizerinc and so far, so good!!! Have you all been vaccinated? How did you do? Thanks a million to nurses like Victoria, scientists, pharmacists and everyone who has been so important to this effort! #yipee"

April 11, 2021

https://www.instagramDOTcom/katiecouric/p/CNiqmfRrTlu/

###

On September 28, 2022, Katie Couric revealed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer on June 21 of that year after a routine screening. She underwent surgery for the disease in July and began radiation treatment on September 7.

https://www.instagramDOTcom/katiecouric/p/CjDGexLLTpT/

