JAKE @AMERICANSHAMAN AND I EXPLORE JAMES ALEFANTIS' INSTAGRAM PAGE 🔞 ISAAC'S ARMY
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
37 views • 12/03/2023

Source: https://twitter.com/ReturnOfKappy/status/1729710605156671743


Thumbnail: https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy/comments/hyez3q/the_kill_room_that_james_alefantis_owner_of_comet/


Jake

@AmericaShaman

 and I explore James Alefantis's Instagram page that he thought he scrubbed from the internet....


Boy was he wrong....


We got it all....


⚠️Warning Disturbing ⚠️


For full episodes and more clips follow

@theOAcrew


@WeWantAnswers28


The "Kill Room" that James Alefantis, owner of Comet Ping Pong, has mentioned many times on his, now private, Instagram (@jimmycomet). It is located in "Pegasus Museum" which Alefantis had his name documented on & now is scrubbed from the Internet. Alefantis threatened the creator of this video.


Kill Room and Pegasus Museum Exposed

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p74tjBgHBgw


Keywords
traffickingwashington dcjames alefantiskill roomcomet ping pong pizza
