Russia seeking 1 million drones that will shock Ukraine deeply

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Russia is seeking 1 million drones from Lancet munitions family including Izdeliye-53 from manufacturer ZALA Aero, a company of the Kalashnikov Group, as well as kamikaze FPV drones. Both would effectively destabilize the defenses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which have fewer UAV than Russia. The drones will surprise Ukrainian artillery installations, air defense systems, vehicles and tanks, as well as defensive positions.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY