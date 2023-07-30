A Lone Russian tank stopped a convoy of 8 Ukrainian vehicles

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Russian tank alone stopped and thwarted an attack by a convoy of Ukrainian vehicles consisting of two tanks and six armored personnel carriers. The convoy moved simultaneously to Zaporozhye front and approached Russian troops positions near Novodarovka. Russian tank personnel intercepted by firing all vehicles and destroying all enemy troops.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY