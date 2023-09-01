© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Operation Burning Edge: Dr Jane Ruby & Britfield Author Chad Stewart | Right Now with Ann Vandersteel
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
678 views • 09/01/2023
AUGUST 31, 2023 RIGHT NOW W/ANN VANDERSTEEL
OPERATION BURNING EDGE –UPDATE
https://annvandersteel.com
https://annvandersteel.substack.com
https://RightNow.News
Operation Burning Edge is a serious operation studying the negative impacts and downstream carnage caused by the Biden policies and illegal unconstitutional border migration forever changing the tapestry of America.
Cartels are in control of the border running drugs, people and disease into America. Zoonotic disease are jumping from people to animals and back again leaving our cattle industry very vulnerable to slaughter as TB is making a comeback into humans and animals.
Stay tuned for daily updates weeknights on Brighteon TV at 8pm and Rumble and the rest at 9pm.
Please consider supporting Operation Burning Edge: https://givesendgo.com/burningedge
Famed war correspondent, Michael Yon, and I are organizing a Southern border Expedition from Texas to California for the month of August. We have the top of the line gear and security for this entire trip filled with migrant encounters, helicopters, fixed wing aircraft, Law Enforcement, Customs and Border Patrol, Congressman and more who all want to learn from the intel gathering we will be doing in the field. Live reporting daily from the field with the latest on the invasion and who is behind it along with who is REALLY TRYING to stop it.
HELP US COVER THE INVASION:
- Top of the line Military Grade Communications, Gear, and Accommodations - Military Grade Communications Gear for ground-to-ground, ground-to-air, and satellite comms.
- Starlink for broadband communications and broadcasting
- Various sensors, including $500,000 cooled thermal camera attached to an $80,000 fifty-foot mast.
- Image intensifiers, handheld thermal scanners, high quality low-light optics including the most modern optics platforms.
- IR spotlights & detectors
- Helicopter coverage
- Multiple aviation options including helicopters and various fixed wing aircraft allowing for video capture and real-time thermal imaging.
- Advanced drone technology with FAA certified Drone pilots.
- Advanced audio and video equipment for discreet and overt audio/video capture - Multiple vehicles, RVs, and staff with military trained security
Follow Michael & Ann on Twitter
https://twitter.com/Michael_Yon
https://twitter.com/annvandersteel
LIVE: BRIGHTEON.TV 8PM ET
SPONSORED BY:
LIGHTS OUT BEEF
https://LightsOutBeef.com
LIGHTS OUT BEEF
https://LightsOutBeef.com
ALIAS ID
https://AliasID.com PROMO CODE “AV”
MY PILLOW
https://MyPillow.com PROMO CODE “AV”
STREAMING 9PM ET
RUMBLE https://Rumble.com/c/AnnVandersteel
GETTR https://gettr.com/user/annvandersteel
CLOUTHUB https://clouthub.com/c/gyFG3mMS
FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/ann.vandersteel
YOURNEWS.COM https://yournews.com/area/videos/
TWITTER https://twitter.com/annvandersteel
EMAIL
[email protected]
SNAIL MAIL
Ann Vandersteel
℅ P.O. BOX 386
Palm City, Florida [34991]
SPONSORS:
https://lightsoutbeef.com
https://AliasID.com Promo Code AV
https://zstacklife.com Promo FOUNDATION
https://www.mypillow.com/ Promo AV
https://www.ftwproject.com/ref/470/
Transform the harmful wireless fields from; cell towers, smart meters, smartphones, internet router and your television, into more beneficial energy for you and your plants and pets
BECOME A CITIZEN JOURNALIST
https://yournews.com/become-a-yournews-citizen-journalist/
FOLLOW & SUBSCRIBE:
https://twitter.com/annvandersteel
https://truthsocial.com/@annvandersteel
https://gettr.com/i/annvandersteel
https://t.me/AnnVandersteelTruth
https://annvandersteel.locals.com
https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/AnnVandersteel/posts
https://gab.com/AnnVandersteel
https://facebook.com/annvandersteel
https://www.linkedin.com/in/ann-vandersteel-312310260/
FAIR USE NOTICE These pages may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, such material has been referenced to advance understanding of political, human rights, ecological, economic, scientific, moral, ethical, and social justice issues. This constitutes a "fair use" of any such material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
OPERATION BURNING EDGE –UPDATE
https://annvandersteel.com
https://annvandersteel.substack.com
https://RightNow.News
Operation Burning Edge is a serious operation studying the negative impacts and downstream carnage caused by the Biden policies and illegal unconstitutional border migration forever changing the tapestry of America.
Cartels are in control of the border running drugs, people and disease into America. Zoonotic disease are jumping from people to animals and back again leaving our cattle industry very vulnerable to slaughter as TB is making a comeback into humans and animals.
Stay tuned for daily updates weeknights on Brighteon TV at 8pm and Rumble and the rest at 9pm.
Please consider supporting Operation Burning Edge: https://givesendgo.com/burningedge
Famed war correspondent, Michael Yon, and I are organizing a Southern border Expedition from Texas to California for the month of August. We have the top of the line gear and security for this entire trip filled with migrant encounters, helicopters, fixed wing aircraft, Law Enforcement, Customs and Border Patrol, Congressman and more who all want to learn from the intel gathering we will be doing in the field. Live reporting daily from the field with the latest on the invasion and who is behind it along with who is REALLY TRYING to stop it.
HELP US COVER THE INVASION:
- Top of the line Military Grade Communications, Gear, and Accommodations - Military Grade Communications Gear for ground-to-ground, ground-to-air, and satellite comms.
- Starlink for broadband communications and broadcasting
- Various sensors, including $500,000 cooled thermal camera attached to an $80,000 fifty-foot mast.
- Image intensifiers, handheld thermal scanners, high quality low-light optics including the most modern optics platforms.
- IR spotlights & detectors
- Helicopter coverage
- Multiple aviation options including helicopters and various fixed wing aircraft allowing for video capture and real-time thermal imaging.
- Advanced drone technology with FAA certified Drone pilots.
- Advanced audio and video equipment for discreet and overt audio/video capture - Multiple vehicles, RVs, and staff with military trained security
Follow Michael & Ann on Twitter
https://twitter.com/Michael_Yon
https://twitter.com/annvandersteel
LIVE: BRIGHTEON.TV 8PM ET
SPONSORED BY:
LIGHTS OUT BEEF
https://LightsOutBeef.com
LIGHTS OUT BEEF
https://LightsOutBeef.com
ALIAS ID
https://AliasID.com PROMO CODE “AV”
MY PILLOW
https://MyPillow.com PROMO CODE “AV”
STREAMING 9PM ET
RUMBLE https://Rumble.com/c/AnnVandersteel
GETTR https://gettr.com/user/annvandersteel
CLOUTHUB https://clouthub.com/c/gyFG3mMS
FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/ann.vandersteel
YOURNEWS.COM https://yournews.com/area/videos/
TWITTER https://twitter.com/annvandersteel
[email protected]
SNAIL MAIL
Ann Vandersteel
℅ P.O. BOX 386
Palm City, Florida [34991]
SPONSORS:
https://lightsoutbeef.com
https://AliasID.com Promo Code AV
https://zstacklife.com Promo FOUNDATION
https://www.mypillow.com/ Promo AV
https://www.ftwproject.com/ref/470/
Transform the harmful wireless fields from; cell towers, smart meters, smartphones, internet router and your television, into more beneficial energy for you and your plants and pets
BECOME A CITIZEN JOURNALIST
https://yournews.com/become-a-yournews-citizen-journalist/
FOLLOW & SUBSCRIBE:
https://twitter.com/annvandersteel
https://truthsocial.com/@annvandersteel
https://gettr.com/i/annvandersteel
https://t.me/AnnVandersteelTruth
https://annvandersteel.locals.com
https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/AnnVandersteel/posts
https://gab.com/AnnVandersteel
https://facebook.com/annvandersteel
https://www.linkedin.com/in/ann-vandersteel-312310260/
FAIR USE NOTICE These pages may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, such material has been referenced to advance understanding of political, human rights, ecological, economic, scientific, moral, ethical, and social justice issues. This constitutes a "fair use" of any such material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.