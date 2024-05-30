Reading the Bible LIVE: Israel's Marriage Rejection to Jesus Christ -2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Reading the Bible LIVE: Israel's Marriage to Jesus Christ -2024
Malachi KJV
[11] Judah hath dealt treacherously, and an abomination is committed in Israel and in Jerusalem; for Judah hath profaned the holiness of the LORD which he loved, and hath married the daughter of a strange god.
#Isreal #GazaGenocide #Bible #prophecy #DarylLawsonLive