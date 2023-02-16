Foreign Interference: IDF-Linked Israeli Firm Rigged Elections Worldwide

An Israeli company linked to the IDF was paid by clients to secretly influence elections around the world. The company’s co-owner bragged that his firm intervened in almost 30 presidential elections in various countries. The company’s co-owner is a former Israeli special forces operative who bragged about his ability to hack the social media and email accounts of major politicians in many countries, and his ability to plant fake news stories to smear political opponents. The investigation was carried out by a consortium of journalists from 30 news outlets in Europe. The secret investigation of the Israeli company was directed by a French nonprofit Forbidden Stories.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 2/16/23

