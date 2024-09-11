BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Stand for the Truth: A Government Researcher Speaks Out | 9/11 Evidence and NIST
134 views • 8 months ago

DESCRIPTION BY ARCHITECTS AND ENGINEERS FOR 9/11 TRUTH

In August 2016, Peter Michael Ketcham, a former employee of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), began looking into the reports his agency had released years earlier on the collapse of the World Trade Center. What he found shook him to the core.

In this poignant half-hour interview, Peter Michael Ketcham tells his story of discovering that the organization where he had worked for 14 years had deliberately suppressed the truth about the most pivotal event of the 21st century.

Through his willingness to look openly at what he failed to see in front of him for 15 years, Mr. Ketcham inspires us to believe that we can all muster the courage to confront the truth — and, in so doing, finally heal the wounds of 9/11.

Featuring: Peter Michael Ketcham

Producer: Ted Walter (AE911Truth)

Videographers: John Massaria and Richard Grove

Learn how you can make a difference at http://AE911Truth.org.

SOURCE: https://rumble.com/v1gyi89

Mirrored - frankploegman


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
9-11wtc 7nist
